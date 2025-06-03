Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

