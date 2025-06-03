Presilium Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 168,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

