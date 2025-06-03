Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. NCP Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

