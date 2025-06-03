Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.