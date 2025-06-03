Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.