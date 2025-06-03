Agriculture Stocks To Research – May 31st

Deere & Company, Eastman Chemical, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve farming inputs and outputs—such as seeds, fertilizers, crop protection, farm machinery and agribusiness services. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the agricultural value chain, where performance is driven by factors like commodity prices, weather conditions and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $505.77. 1,686,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

EMN traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 9,704,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,857. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.42.

