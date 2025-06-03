iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,396 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $55,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

