Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.0%

BCSF stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 931,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.