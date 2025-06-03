NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.

NCC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

