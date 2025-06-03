NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.
NCC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
About NCC Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chewy Stock Gets a New $7.1 Billion Investor and Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.