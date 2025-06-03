Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

PVBC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

