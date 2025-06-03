Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.