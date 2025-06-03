AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 11,317 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $429.96 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

