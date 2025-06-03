F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 605.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.76. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

