Kure Advisory LLC Invests $371,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. 3M makes up about 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.