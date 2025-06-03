Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.