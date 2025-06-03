Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after buying an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

