Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

