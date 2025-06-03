Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 115 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.