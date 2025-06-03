iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3,372.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

