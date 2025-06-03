Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Nucor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Nucor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.