First Financial Corp IN Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,205 shares of company stock worth $8,848,855. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

