Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

