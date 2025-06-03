Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.25. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.