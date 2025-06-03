Bremer Bank National Association Invests $388,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.