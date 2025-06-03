Addis & Hill Inc Has $517,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Addis & Hill Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

