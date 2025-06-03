Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $157.34.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

