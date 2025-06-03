Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 25,166 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,158,000.

SOXX stock opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

