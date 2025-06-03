Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 314,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $159.75.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.