Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 314,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

