Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 943 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.