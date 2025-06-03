EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

