Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $316.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.59 and a twelve month high of $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $2,529,187 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

