Unigestion Holding SA Has $42.62 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Cencora worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cencora by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Cencora by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $292.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.08. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

