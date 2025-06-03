iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

