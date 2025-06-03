SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.