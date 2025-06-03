Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mettler-Toledo International stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.5%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,138.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,092.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,205.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

