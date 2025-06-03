Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 201.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,244,000 after buying an additional 2,663,270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 29.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.