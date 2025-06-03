Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases 1,872 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,132,262,000 after buying an additional 529,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,168,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after acquiring an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

