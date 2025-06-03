Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $122.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,201.42. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

