The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,017,780 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PGR opened at $288.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

