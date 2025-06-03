Romano Brothers AND Company Has $4.22 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

