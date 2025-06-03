Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 80,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 90,642.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

BABA opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

