Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

