GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23,657.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,466 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $72,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,406,451.42. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,630,959 shares of company stock valued at $201,301,859. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

