Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Bank & Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.1% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

