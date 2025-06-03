Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $356,038,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total transaction of $95,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,154.06. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $188,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,161.29. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.73 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

