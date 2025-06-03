Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.80. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

See Also

