Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expands By 52.0%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.