CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLD opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in CareCloud by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

