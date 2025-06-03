270 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 82,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.36.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,713 shares of company stock worth $208,099,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,453.92 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,378.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,332.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.