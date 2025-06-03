Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 15.7%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 938,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.59. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.

Insider Activity at BuzzFeed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $26,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,706.75. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 61,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $123,510.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,237.45. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,204 shares of company stock valued at $173,454 over the last ninety days. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 619,892 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,006.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191,841 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BuzzFeed



BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

